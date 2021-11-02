Iheanacho And Awoniyi Can Learn From Ighalo – Garba Lawal

Odion Ighalo’s international return will bring competition to the Super Eagles, Garba Lawal has said. He recently revealed that the ex MUFC striker is definitely needed for the experience he possesses.

According to him, it is a brilliant development at the camp because Ighalo is needed around young players like Iheanacho and Awoniyi.

He added that the youngsters in the team will definitely learn from a player like Odion who has been in the game for a while.

His words, “He has the experience, so I will say this is a fantastic development.”

“Truth be told, his experience is needed because those younger players like [Kelechi] Iheanacho, and [Taiwo] Awoniyi need someone like him around them.”

“They will surely learn from him. Also, Nigerians should not expect Ighalo to play every game or for 90 minutes because when you are ageing, the body will not pick on time.”

“We know we have a lot of young strikers which is very good for us as a nation but because African football is very tough, you must have that luck to keep on scoring for the national team.”

“Our strikers do well for their clubs but when it comes to Nigeria, they always find it very difficult.”

“I believe the return of Ighalo will bring competition to that [attacking] department. If I was still at the Super Eagles, this will enable me to step up my game.”