Iheanacho Has Been Very Effective For Leicester City – Dean Hammond

Leicester City legend, Dean Hammond has come out to hail Kelechi Iheanacho after he scored in the team’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday. He recently revealed that the striker’s instincts to score the opener was very commendable.

According to him, it was a very cool finish from the Nigerian and it has shown that he is willing to challenge himself to start more often.

Dean added that Iheanacho has been really effective for the club and he expects him to score more goals in the nearest future.

His words, “[Kelechi] Iheanacho makes the first goal himself. He’s willing to challenge [Joachim] Andersen.”

“The first touch is brilliant and he calmly passes it into the net. There’s no doubt in his mind and he cooly finishes it. His hold-up play was good and he played a lovely pass in the second half.”

“He’s effective and he scores goals.”