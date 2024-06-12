I’ll Be Cheering For Netherlands At Euro 2024 – Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong is set to miss Euro 2024 for Netherlands. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very sad and disappointed that he won’t be partaking in the European Championship, but his ankle needs more time to heal, unfortunately.

Frenkie added that he’ll now spend his time cheering for the team like every other fan of the national team.

His words, “I’m sad and disappointed that I won’t make it to the European Championship. We’ve been doing a lot of it the past few weeks, but my ankle needs more time unfortunately. It’s a dream and greatest honour to represent our country in a final tournament. Wearing the orange shirt, singing the Wilhelmus and feeling the support of the entire country. But now I will, like the entire orange legion, cheer for our team from the sidelines. Let’s go, boys.”

