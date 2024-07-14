I’ll Be Hotter When I Clock 40 – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has come out to correct an admirer who inflated her age while paying her a compliment. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

A follower simply hailed her, writing: “This aunty na 40+ looking this hot… okayyyy.”

Toke responded, “You and who is 40 plus???? I’m not 40 yet ooo. Calm down, I’ll enter into 40 hotter.”

Toke Makinwa (born 3 November 1984) is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, actress and author. Toke is known for hosting The Late Morning Show on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016. She is one of the top five African female show hosts.

Toke Makinwa was born on 3 November 1984, in Lagos state. She attended the Federal Government Girls’ College in Oyo State. Makinwa later attended the University of Lagos, where she earned a BA degree in English and Literature.

She lost both her parents in a gas explosion when she was 8 years old. On 15 January 2014 Makinwa married Maje Ayida whom she had been involved with for eight years prior to their wedding. In 2015, she separated from Ayida after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend.

At the end of Big Brother Naija season 6, which she served as a host, she disclosed that she had lost her elder sister. In March 2022,she suggested that anyone doubting her claim to fame should research about her achievements using Google.