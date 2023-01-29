I’ll Bring Pace And Good Crosses To Chelsea – Gusto

Chelsea has confirmed their seventh signing of the January transfer window. The Blues recently announced the capture of 19-year-old defender Malo Gusto from Lyon, and fans have been reacting.

According to Gusto, he is a very fast player who crosses the ball really well, and he chose Chelsea because he fancies the club’s project.

The defender added that Chelsea is a big club any players would love to be a part of the project.

His words, “I’m a fast player, a crosser, and box-to-box. I chose Chelsea because it’s a very big club and I like the project.”