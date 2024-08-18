I’ll Continue To Defend Late Mohbad In His Absence – Wunmi

Wife of late Mohbad, Wunmi has come out to issue a strong statement defending her husband’s image. She recently addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding his death, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she has chosen to accept the emotional pain she is enduring since his demise, and she no longer intends to engage in public debates or attempt to counter the lies being spread about her on social media.

Wunmi, however, added that she’ll continue to speak up on behalf of her late husband because he is no longer here to defend himself.

Her words, “I beg you, with all that you hold dear, not to tarnish his memory. Disrespecting Ilerioluwa in his death is showing disdain for his entire family. Anyone who truly loved him would never speak badly of him.”

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (8 June 1996 – 12 September 2023), known professionally as MohBad, was a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter from Lagos. He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records and left the label in 2022.

He was best known for his hit singles “Ponmo, Feel Good”, and “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” (You Will Always Be Remembered) with Rexxie which was nominated three times for The Headies awards 2022.

He released his debut album, Light, in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a follow-up to his viral song “Ponmo,” which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh. MohBad was nominated five times for The Beatz Awards 2021.

Naira Marley served as executive producer for the eight-track EP, which also bears the production stamps of SB, Rexxie, P.Beat, and Austin Sinister.