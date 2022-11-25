I’ll Do Everything Possible To Knock Messi Out Of The World Cup – Gerardo Martino

Mexico manager, Gerardo “Tata” Martino has come out to say that he would do everything possible” to knock Argentina and Lionel Messi out of the World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he is an Argentine himself, his job as Mexico manager is to do everything possible to ensure his team comes out victorious in that game.

Tata added that Messi has been the best footballer in the last 15 years, but he will be stopped vs Mexico.

His words, “What would you do in my place? I know where I was born, I’ll tell you the year, the name of the hospital, the city’s area code,”

“But I have to do everything possible for Mexico to win.”

On Messi, “Stopping him, it happens more often because he’s having a bad afternoon than what we can do,”

“The best footballer in the last 15 years, at least.”