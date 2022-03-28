I’ll Give Pogba Career Advice Till The Day I Die – Brother

Paul Pogba’s older brother, Mathias Pogba has come out to say that he pushed the French midfielder to leave Manchester United for Juventus back in 2012. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he convinced his brother to make that switch many years ago because he felt it was the right move and MUFC were dishing out several false promises.

Mathias added that he hasn’t stopped trying to show Pogba the right path and he’ll advise him till the day he dies.

His words, “Not just a little pushed: it was thanks to me that he signed there!”

“I convinced him, 100%. And look at the player he has become. In Manchester, he was given false promises.”

On his role in Pogba’s career, “The role of big brother, quite simply: no more, no less. I will advise him until my death.”