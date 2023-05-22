I’ll Go Into Hiding If Messi Joins Al-Hilal – Ali Al-Bulayhi

Al-Hilal star, Ali Al-Bulayhi has come out to joke that he will go into hiding if Lionel Messi joins the club. This is coming after the pair clashed at the 2022 World Cup when Argentina and Saudi Arabia met, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not know what will happen in the summer, and he is scared of Messi walking into the club and saying he does not want him around the club anymore.

Ali added that he intends to monitor the Messi situation from afar if he joins so the PSG forward can forget his face.

His words, “I do not know what will happen, and I am afraid that he says, ‘I do not want number five.’ I do not know if Messi will come or not, but if he comes, may God protect me! If he comes, God willing, I will not attend the first two days until I monitor the situation from afar so that he may forget me.”