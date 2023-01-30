I’ll hit PDP national leadership Tuesday – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has revealed he would “hit back” the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday.

The governor, a member of the G5, spoke on Monday at a campaign rally in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

Wike reacted to the alert by the PDP national leadership about some lawyers appearing in court without legal briefs and authorisation.

The PDP said it would not hesitate to take stringent measures on any infractions that are misleading, questionable and fraudulent.

The spokesperson Debo Ologunagba referred to Article 42 of PDP’s constitution (as amended in 2017) which places the exclusive responsibility of conducting litigations on the National Legal Adviser.

Ologunagba stated that only the official has the competence to engage external solicitors to handle cases on behalf of the party.

On Monday, Wike warned the PDP leadership that any attempt to slam anti-party allegations against him and allies would have consequences.

“Anti-party begets anti-party. You seen what they did? We took small parties in Rivers to court…APC, SDP.

“The people in Abuja that say they are national went and collude, wrote to our lawyers to hands off the case in plan to kill the cases we filed.

“I have told him to remove them. No problem, the cases will die. Me too, I’ll hit them back by tomorrow,” the Rivers helmsman hinted.