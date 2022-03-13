I’ll Keep Contributing Positively For Watford – Emmanuel Dennis

Watford forward, Emmanuel Dennis has come out to say that he is currently feeling a lot of pressure to help the club win matches. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he already knew the Premier League would be a physical league, and he is currently getting used to it.

Dennis added that he will keep doing his very best to ensure he contributes positively anytime he is called upon.

His words, “I knew the league was going to be physical, with big players and lots of running. It’s very technical and you have to be smart, but step-by-step I’m getting used to it and I’m happy.”

“I feel pressure in every game because I want the team to pick up points and win matches, and I want to contribute positively.”

“Every day I try to push myself to improve, and the squad is doing what they can to change things.”

“He [Hodgson] is a good manager, with lots of experience. He pushes us all in training every day and demands so much, which is good,”

“We will keep working and hopefully our efforts will pay off.”