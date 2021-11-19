I’ll Keep Debunking False Rumors Associated With My Name – Tayo Faniran

Ex-Big Brother Africa housemate, Tayo Faniran has come out to explain why he called Ayiri Emani out on social media. He recently had his say via his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the fact that Mr Ayiri never came out to debunk the news that he gave him money after leaving the reality TV show proves that he indeed promised, failed and wanted the news to fly.

Tayo added that he’ll keep debunking false rumors associated with his name and he’ll do it whenever he pleases.

His words, ”If there was a news out that Chief Ayiri Emami was a murderer, wouldn’t he have come out to debunk it? You don’t have press people? What are you talking about?”

So I should just keep quiet and let it go down on record that Ayiri gave me money?”

”Everybody kept on telling me ‘Yea go collect your money. I got to Nigeria, we met up We took photos. Who made the pictures to hit the net if you are talking about not extorting my fame. If you are talking about not taking advantage of my fame and hype that I had at that time. You think it’s easy to go for Big Brother Africa?”

“I go to everywhere in the world and people still believe that I got the money and you believe one day it’s not going to come out one way or the other? I was just debunking a rumor and this is the time that it came to my mind to do it.”