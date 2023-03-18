Kano guber: My destiny is in Allah’s hands – APC candidate, Gawuna

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has while casting his votes at his Gawuna Polling Unit, emphasized his destiny is in the hands of Allah.

Gawuna, who voted amid hundreds of other voters, said he is confident that the elections would be peaceful with a full security presence.

“Power comes from God as I always said, and I’m not worried at all because I know God has already destined who is going to win this contest,” he said.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, explained that the voters’ turnout is also something of pride because as of 8 am, almost all the polling units in Kano are said to have been taken over by voters.

Similarly, the APC Candidate commended INEC for earlier preparations and quick transportation of election materials.