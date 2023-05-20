Wendy Williams Cancels Speaking Engagement At The Atlanta Women’s Expo Amid Health Concerns

Popular American TV host, Wendy Williams has canceled her $25,000 speaking engagement at the Atlanta Women’s Expo amid concerns about her health. A rep for the expo recently revealed this to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to a source, there had been questions about if Wendy was well enough to make the appearance at the expo, but her ability to perform has been rocky at best lately.

The source added that there was pushing by some to get her to Atlanta and to put her on that stage, but it was not meant to be.

