I’ll Keep Working With UNHCR To Support Displaced Persons Across The Globe – Camavinga

Real Madrid star, Eduardo Camavinga has come out to express his gratitude to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Recall that the young midfielder was born in a refugee camp in Angola and has gone on to star for the France national team and Real Madrid.

According to him, everytime he is given the opportunity to play football in the Champions League, he always remembers the journey from being an ex refugee till his current success.

Camavinga added that anyone can be a refugee and this is why he will keep working with UNHCR to support displaced people around the world.

His words, “Every time I’m given the opportunity to play football in the Champions League, I’m reminded of the incredible platform I have,”

“I’m a former refugee and now to play at this level. Anyone can be a refugee. It’s something that happens to you. That’s also why I work with UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, who support displaced people around the world.”