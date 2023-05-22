I’ll Make The Europa League Liverpool’s Competition – Klopp

Liverpool will more than likely be playing Europa League football next season, Jurgen Klopp has said. He recently insisted the Reds will make it their competition, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is grateful for the fact that the team already qualified for the Europa League despite intense competition, and he intends to make the competition all about Liverpool.

Klopp added the Reds were without UCL football for so long many years ago, so the current reality feeling strange shows how far they have come.

His words, “We will make it [the Europa League] our competition.”

“I am not that spoilt. That we are already qualified for the Europa League is incredible with all these teams around us. That’s really difficult and we did it, that is good.”

“For so long we couldn’t even hear the sound of the Champions League, that’s how far away we were. The Europe League is absolutely fine. Let’s see what we can do.”