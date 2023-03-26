I’ll Most Likely End My Career At MUFC – Varane

France defender, Raphael Varane has come out to say that there are only two clubs he would leave Manchester United for right now. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he sees himself going back to his old clubs, Real Madrid or Lens if he ever leaves MUFC, but he really believes he would retire at Old Trafford.

Varane added that the closer a footballer gets to 30, the more he thinks about retiring from the game.

His words, “I will finish my career either in Madrid, or in Manchester, or in Lens. It is sure that I will not join another club. But Madrid, it seems complicated to me, we don’t usually come back to it. The most likely today is that I finish with Manchester or Lens.”

“The closer you get to 30, the more you think about it. Since I was seven years old I have been playing football so inevitably there is a little apprehension but no fear. Like every major decision in life, it requires careful thought and it will be done step by step.”