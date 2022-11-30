I’ll Only Return To Barcelona If I Feel I’m Essential – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to share the only reason he would consider returning to Barcelona. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would only return to the Spanish club if his presence was essential to future success, which he is clearly not the case at present.

Pep added that there are stages and processes to everything he does as far as coaching is concerned.

His words, “It’s a bad way to see it that I have to go back, because Pep left and Barca kept winning. You shouldn’t think like that. If I thought I was essential, I would return, but that’s not the case. There are stages, there are processes, and if one day I have to meet again, we will meet again naturally.”

“I feel very good there, very comfortable, they give me everything and I have very good friends close by. To continue you have to have very good players and when you have continuity in a club it’s because those above give you a lot of support. The city is not Barcelona, I’m not at home. Nothing is comparable to Barca, because here everything is on the surface, if I am here it is because Barca gave me everything and I will never be grateful enough. At City I feel at home.”