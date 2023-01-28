I’ll Only Take Cheating Personal If My Man Sleeps With A Man – Yeni Kuti

Popular media personality, Yeni Kuti has come out to say that cheating is not a deal breaker in a relationship or marriage. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to Kuti, the only deal breaker for her will be if her man cheats on her with a fellow man, but if it is with a female, she can let it slide.

Her words, “For me cheating is not a deal breaker. My father had 27 wives, my mother didn’t go. I am not saying she was happy, but she didn’t leave. My own deal breaker is if I find out my own partner is sleeping with another man. That is my deal breaker. I will run, they wouldn’t even beg me. I will run.”

WOW.