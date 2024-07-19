I’ll Oversee The Largest Deportation Operation In US History If Re-Elected – Trump

Ex-USA President, Donald Trump has come out to say he would unleash the largest deportation operation in the the country if he is re-elected. He recently had his say while speaking at a campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he intends to move swiftly after inauguration day next January to stage mass roundups of immigrants across the country, and he’ll get that done by conducting raids inside big cities where he would face certain Democratic opposition.

He added that immigrants are coming in by the millions from foreign prisons and insane asylums, and this has led to the plunder, rape, slaughter and destruction of the American suburbs, cities and towns.

His words, “On day one, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.

WOW.

