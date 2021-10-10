I’ll Quit Social Media To Please My Man – Princess Shyngle

Popular actress, Princess Shyngle has come out to share what she can do to make a relationship work. She recently revealed this via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, if she eventually meets her Mr Right and he isn’t comfortable with her being on social media, she’d delete all her accounts to make him happy.

Princess added that she’ll only do that for a man if she is very sure that he is the one.

Her words, “I’ll do this in a heartbeat but only for Mr Right though. Ladies would you delete your social media account for a man?”

