I’ll Remain Manchester City’s Manager Despite The FFP Breach Allegations – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he wants the 115 Premier League financial charges against the club to be dealt with as soon as possible. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wants it resolved quickly because he does not think the football world will stop talking about the situation until a resolution is reached.

Pep added that he does not intend to leave the club anytime soon despite the current allegations.

His words, “Then, if we have done something wrong, everybody will know it and, if we are like we believe as a club for many years, [done things] in the right way, then the people will stop talking about it.”

“We would love it tomorrow. This afternoon better than tomorrow.”

“Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best, because in the end I know fairly what we won we won on the pitch and we don’t have any doubts.”

“Let’s go. Don’t wait two years. Why don’t we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let’s have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone.”

“I will stay next season while there are 110 breaches against us,”

“Don’t worry, we will be there.”

However, a couple of minutes before that, Guardiola did say he was not sure how he would react to winning the Champions League against Inter Milan on 10 June in what, for him, would be a third success in the competition.”

“Right now I am not thinking about leaving, but who knows?”