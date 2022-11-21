I’ll Run For President In 2024 – Kanye West

Popular rapper, Kanye West has come out to announce plans to run for president in 2024. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he already has a guy working on his campaign for the position of president, and he won’t be backing down anytime soon.

Kanye added that no one can tell him what to do with his life as he keeps moving to the future.

His words, “This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,”

“It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘you should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future.”

“I guess it is an announcement,” Milo added, “Thanks, I accept.”

WOW.