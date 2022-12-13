I’ll Search For Players That Can Strengthen Arsenal In January – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to insist that the club are active looking at options for potential signings ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club will thoroughly look at possibilities ahead of the next transfer window, and he’ll be searching for players that can strengthen his team.

Arteta added that any reinforcement to aid the club’s title bid is very welcome.

His words, “We are looking and we are very active looking at the possibilities. If we can find the players that can strengthen the team we will try.”