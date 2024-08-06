I’ll Take A Lot More Responsibility Next Season – Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana has come out to promise to take more risks next season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can tell MUFC fans to get ready in advance because he intends to be a lot braver in front of goal and enjoy himself on the pitch a little more.

Onana added that the best teams in the world take risks, so he intends to take a lot more responsibility for the club in the next campaign.

His words, “That’s me. And I think it’s what you’re gonna see this season because I will take a lot of risks. I can tell you in advance already! Be prepared because it’s gonna be this season, trust me! I will enjoy it even more when this season starts.

Of course, because the best team in the world takes risks. Building from the back, recognise things, situations, when the opponent jumps one against one, or when they press with three or with four, recognise we dominate the pressing if it’s a No.9 or the 11.

So for me it’s important to recognise those kind of things and make the best decision for the team. I will take a lot of responsibility and I think my back is huge to carry it all, no? I think it’s gonna be nice this season.”

WOW.

Manchester United Football Club, commonly referred to as Man United or simply United, is a professional football club based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the top division in the English football league system.

Nicknamed the Red Devils, they were founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878, but changed their name to Manchester United in 1902. After a spell playing in Clayton, Manchester, the club moved to their current stadium, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Alex Ferguson and his assistant Archie Knox arrived from Aberdeen on the day of Atkinson’s dismissal, and guided the club to an 11th-place finish in the league. Despite a second-place finish in 1987–88, the club was back in 11th place the following season. Reportedly on the verge of being dismissed, Ferguson’s job was saved by victory over Crystal Palace in the 1990 FA Cup final.

The following season, Manchester United claimed their first UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup title. That triumph allowed the club to compete in the European Super Cup for the first time, where United beat European Cup holders Red Star Belgrade 1–0 at Old Trafford. The club appeared in two consecutive League Cup finals in 1991 and 1992, beating Nottingham Forest 1–0 in the second to win that competition for the first time as well.