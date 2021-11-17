I’m Always Happy To See PSG, Man City Fail To Win The UCL – Uli Hoeness

Ex Bayern Munich president, Uli Hoeness has come out to say that PSG and Manchester City’s money won’t win them the UCL. He recently revealed that he is very happy that both teams have failed in their attempts to win the Champions League thus far.

According to him, the fact remains that both clubs are yet to win anything concrete despite their domestic success and he expects them to keep missing out on UCL triumph.

Uli added that Bayern Munich depriving City and PSG the opportunity to achieve CL glory will be so delightful.

His words, “So far these two clubs [PSG and Manchester City] have not won anything. Nothing at all.”

“They will lose to us again. Not always, but from time to time. That should be our goal.”

“And when we beat them, that makes me very happy. Show them: ‘Your sh*tty money is not enough’.”

On PSG president, “I don’t know if he likes football.”

“The difference between him and I? I worked hard to earn my money and he received it as a gift.”