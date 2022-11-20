I’m Broke And Georgina Rodriguez Isn’t Helping – Sister

The sister of Cristiano Ronaldo’s glamorous partner, Georgina Rodriguez, Patricia has come out to say that she is broke. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, despite being broke and living as a squatter for three years, she has not gotten any help from her sister, Georgina.

Patricia added that she is not even hurt to not be getting help for herself, and it is her kids she feels for.

Her words, “I’m broke and my sister doesn’t help me. What hurts me the most are my children, not me.”

“After all, I can get by on a piece of bread, but my children, who are her nephews and nieces.”

“I wasn’t expecting this from my sister. Sometimes I have enough to eat, other times I don’t. Sometimes I have enough to pay the rent, other times I don’t.”

“Georgina, I need help, you’re my sister.”

“I know you have no obligation or responsibility, but as you are supportive of and so good with others, at least be so with your nephews and nieces.”

“If you don’t want to help me, help your nephews and nieces.”