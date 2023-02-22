I’m Choosing My Peace Over Everything Else Henceforth – BNXN

Popular singer, BNXN has come out to set tongues wagging on social media with his latest declaration. He recently revealed that he can’t argue with anyone who does not own a property, and fans have been reacting.
According to Buju, henceforth, he is prioritizing his peace over everything, and he is not interested in picking fights with people who don’t have a property to their name.
His words, “I’m choosing my peace every single time.
I can’t argue with you if you don’t own property, like hello ?
Find God and find money.”
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate