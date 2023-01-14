I’m Concerned About Performance, Not Results – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to claim that he doesn’t care about the Premier League and Carabao Cup. He recently revealed this after seeing his team beaten 2-1 by Man Utd on Saturday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really does not care about winning both competitions right now because the club has already won them a lot of times in recent history.

Pep added that City will always be concerned about the performance in every game, and not the end result.

His words, “I don’t care about the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, we cannot win. We won a lot, so it’s not a problem. Problem is performing how we have done. Always we are focused on that,”

“Carabao Cup is out, it doesn’t matter. We didn’t perform how we want. Today we performed. Today, don’t be distracted by what happened with the first goal and focus.”