I’m Confident Soludo Will Perform – Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has expressed optimism that Prof. Chukwuma Soludo will do well in Anambra State as governor.

He said with Soludo as the Governor of the state, the people of the state will begin to see Anambra as the true light of the nation.

Obi spoke to journalists on Thursday, after attending the inauguration of the government of Soludo.

It will be Obi’s first time to visit the government house since after leaving office eight years ago.

Obi noted that he came on the invitation of the former Central Bank Governor, Prof. Soludo, noting that he had helped Obiano to office as governor eight years ago, but both men later developed a strained relationship.

Obi said, “Anambra will witness economic growth and accelerated development, given Soludo’s antecedents as a renowned economist who has been consulting for financial institutions in Africa and beyond.

“I am always in anywhere or place where discussions on how to build Anambra or Nigeria is discussed. I am happy to build Anambra State as the light of the nation.”

He said his commitment all along has been to build a better nation, a better society and that he was happy that he had not deviated from that line of thought, adding that he had listened to what Governor Soludo said and was convinced that from his background, he was committed to education, security and uplifting the plights of the poor.

“He is committed to ensuring that our children are in school, providing security and uplifting the poor. He will build on anything he has in his agenda to bring people out of poverty,” Obi said.