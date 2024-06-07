I’m Devastated To Not Make England’s Final Euro 2024 Squad – Maddison

Tottenham midfielder, James Maddison has come out to share his disappointment after being left out of Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is absolutely devastated to have not made the final squad, even if he agrees that his form in the second half of the season for Tottenham could have been better.

Maddison added that he really thought he would’ve still earned a spot regardless, but Southgate’s decision will be respected.

His words, “Devastated doesn’t quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make. I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26 man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt. Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home.”

