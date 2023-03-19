Ogun PDP petitions INEC over Governorship Election Malpractices

The Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has petitioned Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over election malpractices and wrongful declaration of a winner in the just concluded governorship election of March 18th, 2023 in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

The petition was raised against the deliberate disenfranchisement of a large number of voters in some local government areas of the state.

The Party’s State Secretary, Dr Sunday Solarin has raised the following two issues in the petition letter to INEC:

You will recall that the Commission is aware of the level of thuggery planned and orchestrated by the APC to unleash mayhem in some polling units across the state to destabilise innocent voters from freely exercising their voting rights as a result of planned and used executed action.

We are aware that the principle of margin of lead as established by the Commission in Section 24(3) is affected by the inability of the population greater than the reflected lead between the assumed winner of the election and the runner-up. Therefore, a re-run is appropriate to address this injustice.

The party, therefore, implores the Commission to evoke the principle and declare the election inconclusive.

Read the copy petition letter below: