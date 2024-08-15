I’m Dropping The No.1 Shirt For No.23 Because Of My Success With Argentina – Emi Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emi Martinez has come out to share why he is giving up the No.1 shirt. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is dropping the No.1 shirt because the No.23 jersey means so much to him after winning several trophies with Argentina while wearing that number.

Martinez added that he was born on the 23rd day of his birth month, and he considers himself superstitious.

His words, “Well, it’s been, I think, four seasons with the number one. I won all the trophies with the national team with the number 23. [It’s’] the day my boy was born. I want to bring silverware to the fans, to Villa. I’m really superstitious to be fair, so changing to 23, it’s a really special number.”

