I’m Ever Ready To Go To War For My Clients – Mino Raiola

Super agent, Mino Raiola has come out to defend how he goes about his business. He recently revealed that he has never taken a gun to the negotiating table for any of his clients.

According to him, he is simply misunderstood because he is always ready to go to war for all of his clients, as he would for his sons.

Mino Raiola added that sporting directors at different clubs hating him is actually a compliment for him.

His words, “I’m ready to go to war for my players. I am ready to do anything, as I would for my sons.”

“The sporting directors hate me? How come? I’ve never sat with a gun on the table in negotiations. I just know very well what value my players have and what the clubs need.”

“If they hate me, then it’s the biggest compliment for me. Then I’m doing something well. If they said ‘it’s good that the Raiola advises the player, it’ll be easy for us,’ then I’d have a problem.”

“I love arguments. I love it when I come up with a strategy and use it to overcome my counterpart.”

“You’ll never see me in a suit and tie. That’s not me. I am fat and short. People underestimated me for a long time and said, ‘What does he look like? He can’t even get dressed properly’. That was my chance. Now everyone has respect for me.”