PDP Postpones North-West Zonal Congress

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the North West Zonal Congress of the party, earlier scheduled to hold on February 12.
PDP in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Umar M. Bature, Friday in Abuja, said the NWC approved the postponement.
It added that “a new date will be communicated in due course”.
