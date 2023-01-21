I’ll Fight Manslaughter Charges Over Halyna Hutchins’ Death – Alec Baldwin

Popular celebrity, Alec Baldwin has come out to vow to fight involuntary manslaughter charges over Halyna Hutchins’ death. This is coming after it was announced that Baldwin, 64, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 25, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday, 15 months after the 42-year-old cinematographer was shot dead by the actor on the set of Rust in New Mexico.

Reacting, Alec revealed that the prosecution is a terrible miscarriage of justice that must be fought against completely.

His lawyer added, “We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

