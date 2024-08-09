PDP’s Internal Strife: Chief George Blames Personal Ambition for Party’s Troubles

Chief Olabode George, a former National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has voiced grave concerns about the party’s internal discord, attributing the ongoing crisis to rampant personal ambitions among its members.

According to George, this factionalism is a significant barrier to genuine reconciliation within the party.

In a recent statement, George highlighted how individual aspirations are causing disunity and obstructing efforts to address the party’s divisions.

He emphasised that the party’s elders need to intervene decisively to address these personal ambitions that he believes are undermining the party’s unity and progress.

“The personal ambitions of certain individuals are what’s tearing our party apart,” George stated.

“This is the root of our issues. Elders within the party need to step in and resolve these issues. Until they do, the crisis will persist.”

George, a retired Commodore and a prominent figure in the PDP’s history, reflected on the party’s foundational principles.

He recalled how the party’s founding fathers, including the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, prioritised national unity over ethnic and religious differences when they established the PDP.

By dividing Nigeria into six geopolitical zones and allocating the top six positions in the party and government among these zones, they promoted inclusion and a sense of belonging that transcended regional and ethnic boundaries.

This approach, George argued, was integral to the party’s success in fostering national cohesion.

However, he now fears that the current focus on personal ambition rather than collective goals could lead to further problems of marginalisation and exclusion.

Such issues threaten to undermine the inclusivity that the PDP was initially built upon.

Reflecting on the broader political landscape, George also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive action in restructuring the country.

He believes that true federalism is essential for addressing Nigeria’s complex ethnic and regional dynamics and for promoting equitable development across the country.

George’s call for restructuring underscores his broader concern about the need for systemic change to support national unity and effective governance.

“The nation needs restructuring to promote true federalism,” George asserted.

“This is crucial for fostering genuine unity and addressing the challenges of marginalisation and exclusion that persist.”

As the PDP grapples with internal strife, George’s comments serve as a reminder of the need for unity and a focus on collective goals rather than personal ambitions.

The party’s ability to navigate these challenges will be crucial in determining its future stability and success in Nigeria’s political arena.