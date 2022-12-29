I’m Excited To Have Benzema Back – Ancelotti

Real Madrid are likely to have a relatively quiet January transfer window, Carlo Ancelotti has said. This is coming after the club signed Brazilian teenage sensation, Endrick, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, in terms of signings, Real Madrid don’t need any new faces till the summer because it is clear that the team is better off than last year.

Ancelotti added that he is very pleased to have Benzema back because he is so important to him.

His words, “We’re very excited to be back. We have Benzema back, who is very important for us,”

“The calendar is going to demand a lot from us. The Spanish Super Cup, the Club World Cup … there will be a lot of games until March.”

“We will make individual assessments of the players, that’s the key. We will ration who needs rest and who needs work. In terms of signings, we don’t need any. I think we’re better off than last year.”