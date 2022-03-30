Nigerians Are Suffering Silently – Nonso Amadi

Popular singer, Nonso Amadi has come out to wade into the recent sad developments across the country. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to him, the fact is that citizens are very loud in their laughter and very silent in their suffering.
His words, “We Nigerians are loud in our laughter, silent in our suffering.”
WOW.
