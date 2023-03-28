I’m Feeling Better After My Appendix Surgery – Phil Foden

Manchester City forward, Phil Foden has come out to provide an update on his condition. This is coming after he got ruled out of England’s game against Ukraine due to appendix surgery, and fans have been reacting.

According to reports, the England star did not feature in England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifying game on Sunday as he underwent appendix surgery in London.

Alongside a photo of himself on Instagram, Foden wrote, “Thank you for all the messages. Feeling much better already. I’ll be back soon.”

