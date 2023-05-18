I’m Focused On Returning Stronger Next Season – Ivan Toney

Brentford and England striker, Ivan Toney has come out to say that he is naturally disappointed after receiving an eight-month ban from football for breaching betting regulations. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has received notification of his eight-month ban from football following a hearing before an FA Regulatory Commission, and he is sad to be unable to play for the next eight months.

Toney added that his focus is now on returning to play the beautiful game next season.

His words, “Today I have received notification of my eight-month ban from football following a hearing before an FA Regulatory Commission that took place yesterday.

I am naturally disappointed that I will be unable to play for the next eight months.

The written reasons for the Commission’s decision have not yet been published, so I make no further comment at this point other than to thank my family and friends, Brentford FC and our fans for their continued support, through what has been a very difficult time.

I now focus on returning to play the game I love next season.”