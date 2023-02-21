I’m Glad Messi Is No Longer An Opponent To Worry About – Sergio Ramos

PSG defender, Sergio Ramos has come out to admit that he is no longer surprised by Lionel Messi’s heroics on the pitch. This is coming after the Argentine’s latest act of match-altering brilliance for PSG, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is no longer stunned when Messi does amazing things on the pitch because he is already used to seeing him decide games in very stunning manners.

Ramos added that he is just glad the Argentine forward is no longer an opponent, but a teammate.

His words, “I am no longer surprised by Messi. At Barca he was used to deciding games like he did here. I’m glad he’s on my team now. Of course it’s better to have him as a team-mate. Whoever you give the choice to, of having Messi with or against you, the response is quick and honest.”

WOW.