I’m Grateful To Aubameyang For His Contribution To Arsenal – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to respond to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s claim that it was his fault he left Arsenal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was actually the solution to the Aubameyang saga at the club, and not the problem, so he doesn’t understand what the Gabonese is saying.

Arteta added that he is, however, very grateful for what Auba contributed to the club and he wishes him the best for the future.

His words, “I’m extremely grateful for what Auba has done and his contribution,” .

“The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem.”

“That’s his opinion, that’s what he said and you have to respect that.”