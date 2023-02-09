APC will dethrone PDP in Akwa Ibom – Udofia

The All Progressives Congress, APC, said it would defeat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom during the general election.

The governorship candidate, Akanimo Udofia expressed confidence of victory while addressing supporters at a rally on Thursday.

The event was the flag off his campaign at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium in Uyo, the capital.

Udofia described his sojourn into politics as “a mission to create jobs and shared prosperity” of the state.

“APC will defeat the PDP on March 11. We are confident and look forward to victory because the people support us,” he said.

The flagbearer noted that the show of support for him demonstrates the willingness of Akwa Ibom people to effect the desired change.

Ex-governor and Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial candidate, Godswill Akpabio described APC as “a credible platform that will bring prosperity”.

In attendance at the rally were Sir Udom Ekpoudom, Chief Don Etim, State APC Chairman Stephen Ntukekpo, among others.

Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and Ekpoudom, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, reconciled this week after peace talks.