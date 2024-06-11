I’m Happy At Manchester City – Julian Alvarez

Manchester City striker, Julian Alvarez has come out to insist that he is happy at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has seen the several reports and speculations surrounding him and his future in recent times, but he’ll remain calm regardless.

Alvarez added that he is very comfortable at his current club, so we’ll have to see what happens.

His words, “These are things that are said, but I am calm, I am comfortable and happy at City. We will see what happens.”

