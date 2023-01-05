Inter Milan Can’t Drop The Level Of Performance Vs Napoli – Onana

Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana has come out to say that his club’s vital 1-0 win over Napoli will benefit other teams in Serie A. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the performance displayed vs Napoli is something Inter Milan can deliver against any team in the Serie A.

Onana added that he is very happy with the great work the club did in the match, and he hopes it continues.

His words, “I think that by playing like this we can play against everyone. I am happy, very happy with the great work that the team has done. Now we are already looking forward to the next match.”

“Yes, I think so. Today it was too important to win, I’m glad we did it. It was a decisive match for Serie A, not just for us, but for everyone.”