I’m Happy I Dodged Tom Cruise’s Attempts To Recruit Me To Join Scientology – Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen has come out to express his gratitude over dodging Tom Cruise’s alleged attempt to recruit him to join Scientology. He made the claim in a 2021 SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern that resurfaced on Wednesday, January 11, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is generally a weak-willed and weak-minded person, so he never saw himself working alongside Tom Cruise in such a top class field.

He added that he was later told he should just focus on the movie side of things, and he was relieved.

His words, “He said, ‘If you let me just tell you what it was really about … If you let me — just give me like, 20 minutes to like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, No f–king way! No f–king way!”

“I remember being like, the wording was like, is that a good thing to be saying?”

“I don’t know if I am — I’m generally a weak-willed, weak-minded person — I would assume on the grand scale of people. If they got him, what chance do I have?”

“Thank God Judd was like, ‘I think we’re good, let’s just talk about movies and stuff.’ Woof. Dodged that bullet.”