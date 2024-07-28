I’m Happy With Gabriel Jesus’ Recent Performances – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that club striker, Gabriel Jesus has found his spark again. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Gabriel Jesus definitely looks sharp in recent matches, and he is currently in top condition again after returning from the break.

Arteta added that he has been happy with his performances and he hopes he’ll keep improving his game.

His words, “He [Jesus] looks really good, he looks really sharp. He’s changed a lot of things over the summer and he’s come back in top condition again. When you have that baseline, other things can be built but without that foundation, we don’t have a player and he needs to be in that condition to get the best out of him.

He’s realised that and I’m really happy with what he’s shown today again. You can see by the way he looks, the way he’s moving and you can see in his eyes that there’s a spark there.”

WOW.

