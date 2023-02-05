I’m Happy With MUFC’s Team Spirit – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to praise Casemiro for leaping to Antony’s defence during the incident which saw the Brazilian midfielder sent off against Crystal Palace. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Jordan Ayew should have also been shown a red card because he grabbed Fred by the throat as well, and he does not like how Casemiro was singled out.

Erik ten Hag added that he is happy with his team’s good spirit, and he hopes it continues.

His words, “You see this team stands up for each other,”

“It’s such a good spirit for the team and they don’t like when a player can be badly injured and that’s the way Antony got treated. This team sticks together but you have to control your emotions.”

“It’s really difficult in such a moment and I see two teams fighting each other and I see two teams of players crossing the line and one player gets picked out and sent off and that’s not right.”

“The player from Crystal Palace takes a big risk by this foul that he [Antony] doesn’t get badly injured by pushing him across the line and then everyone is reacting, Crystal Palace and Manchester United players.”