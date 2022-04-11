I’m Not A Crossdresser, My Job Is To Entertain With My Beauty – James Brown

Popular crossdresser, James Brown has come out to say that he is not a crossdresser. This is coming as House of Reps members move to introduce a crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail.

Reacting, James simply said he doesn’t crossdress, and people should do proper research before giving him that tag.

Brown added that he is a drag queen, and his job is to entertain using his personality and beauty.

His words, “Point of correction, I am NOT a cross dresser . I am a DRAG Queen. Do your research before you come for me . My job is to entertain using my personality and my beauty , you already know the vibes ! I am a COMEDIAN. You thought I was making you laugh for no reason.”

